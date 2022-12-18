Create New Account
1yr ago Fauci Admits ALL Vaccines Today Are From The OLD Extinct Jan 2020 Wuhan China Strain Plus 2017 Flu Clip
107 views
channel image
alltheworldsastage
Published 20 hours ago |

Washington Posthttps://youtu.be/LIcUrmgoG-c?t=2400


White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news conference with Anthony Fauci


Sometimes it slips out... These vaccines are ALL from the older now extinct jan 2020 covid wuhan strain. Meaning... Old outdated useless jabs. Would you take a "many years ago" outdated flu shot today??


Smithsonian Magazine

https://youtu.be/Q-jfqpBG9eQ?t=1539


Keywords
freedomvaccinescensorshippandemicclimatechangemandatesglobalwarmingnewworldorderwefcoronaviruslockdownscovid19plandemicthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesworldeconomicfurumthenewnormal

