1yr ago Fauci Admits ALL Vaccines Today Are From The OLD Extinct Jan 2020 Wuhan China Strain Plus 2017 Flu Clip

Washington Posthttps://youtu.be/LIcUrmgoG-c?t=2400





White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news conference with Anthony Fauci





Sometimes it slips out... These vaccines are ALL from the older now extinct jan 2020 covid wuhan strain. Meaning... Old outdated useless jabs. Would you take a "many years ago" outdated flu shot today??





Smithsonian Magazine

https://youtu.be/Q-jfqpBG9eQ?t=1539



