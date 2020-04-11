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Major General Paul Vallely LIVE With Pete Santilli - 1877-6P
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38 views • April 11, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1877 - Wednesday - April 08, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/TeSwqMpHuGU 
 
Major General Paul Vallely LIVE With Pete Santilli - 1877-6P
 
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced the suspension of his 2020 presidential campaign on Wednesday morning, paving the way for former Vice President Joe Biden to become the Democrat Party’s White House nominee.
Sanders announced his decision to depart the race during a conference call with staffers and addressed supporters regarding the move shortly after.   Bernie Sanders Quits White House Race – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/FCkF30qwr5A 
 
7PM: Catherine Davis is the Founder and President of The Restoration Project. She often partners with the National Black Pro-life Coalition, the Network of Politically Active Christians, and the Frederick Douglas Foundation in an ongoing effort to educate Americans about the issues that are impacting the Black community. Catherine, a public speaker and civil rights champion, is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Tufts University who attended the University of Bridgeport School of Law. Early in 2010, she partnered with The Radiance Foundation to launch one of the most news-generating Pro-Life campaigns ever, the “Endangered Species” billboard/web campaign. https://www.therestorationproject.life/  -
8:PM: Paul E. Vallely, Major General, US Army (ret) was born in DuBois, Pa. He retired in 1991 from the US Army as Deputy Commanding General, US Army, Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. General Vallely graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned in the Army in 1961 serving a distinguishing career of 32 years. General Vallely has been a military analyst on television and radio for over ten years. He is also a guest lecturer on National Security, international political, economic issues, strategic planning matters and the Global War against Radical Islam and other threats to America. http://www.standupamericaus.org/sua/ 
 
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