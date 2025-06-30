Anxious’ Jonny Camner - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 581

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup
Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Jonny Camner, drummer of the alternative rock band, Anxious, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Ultra Q and Stateside. Anxious is currently supporting their newest album, Bambi.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Blackwood Drums Custom Copper Kit (24" Kick, 18" Floor Tom, 14" Rack Tom 6-lug) - https://www.blackwooddrums.com/product-page/copper-hybrid-kit
Manaro Snare (14" x 6.5", Carbon Steel) - https://www.instagram.com/manarodrums
Remo Drum Heads Snare Batter (Emperor) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N9EXPK
Remo Drum Heads Snare Reso (Snare Side Ambassador) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRKLoR
Remo Drum Heads Toms Batter (Coated Emperor Controlled Sound Black Dot) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0Eg9x
Remo Drum Heads Toms Reso (Ambassador) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7aKdxy
Remo Drum Heads Kick Batter (Powerstroke 3) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mO1NbX
Zildjian Cymbals 15" Fat Hat (Top) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzoVNy
Zildjian Cymbals 15" K Sweet (Bottom) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLoOb5
Zildjian Cymbals 22" Paper Thin Crash (Left) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QjE0eA
Zildjian Cymbals 20" Sweet Crash (Right) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jeaV25
Zildjian Cymbals 24" Light Ride - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POnBkY
Zildjian Cymbals Cluster Crash - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aODP6Z
Vic Firth 2B Drumsticks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19z2Od
Snareweight - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JKZBQa
Carmichael Drum Throne
DW 9000 Hardware Stands & Mounts
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - April 6, 2025
Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH ANXIOUS:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/people/Anxious-CT/61553904785226/
Instagram - https://instagram.com/wereanxious
Twitter - https://twitter.com/anxiousct
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:38 Drum Kit
02:32 Cymbals
03:45 Drumsticks
04:00 Throne
04:43 Hardware
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
Affiliate Disclosure:
Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!
00:00Introduction
00:38Drum Kit
02:32Cymbals
03:45Drumsticks
04:00Throne
04:43Hardware