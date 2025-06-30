Anxious’ Jonny Camner - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 581

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Jonny Camner, drummer of the alternative rock band, Anxious, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Ultra Q and Stateside. Anxious is currently supporting their newest album, Bambi.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Blackwood Drums Custom Copper Kit (24" Kick, 18" Floor Tom, 14" Rack Tom 6-lug) - https://www.blackwooddrums.com/product-page/copper-hybrid-kit

Manaro Snare (14" x 6.5", Carbon Steel) - https://www.instagram.com/manarodrums

Remo Drum Heads Snare Batter (Emperor) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N9EXPK

Remo Drum Heads Snare Reso (Snare Side Ambassador) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRKLoR

Remo Drum Heads Toms Batter (Coated Emperor Controlled Sound Black Dot) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0Eg9x

Remo Drum Heads Toms Reso (Ambassador) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7aKdxy

Remo Drum Heads Kick Batter (Powerstroke 3) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mO1NbX

Zildjian Cymbals 15" Fat Hat (Top) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzoVNy

Zildjian Cymbals 15" K Sweet (Bottom) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLoOb5

Zildjian Cymbals 22" Paper Thin Crash (Left) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QjE0eA

Zildjian Cymbals 20" Sweet Crash (Right) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jeaV25

Zildjian Cymbals 24" Light Ride - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POnBkY

Zildjian Cymbals Cluster Crash - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aODP6Z

Vic Firth 2B Drumsticks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19z2Od

Snareweight - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JKZBQa

Carmichael Drum Throne

DW 9000 Hardware Stands & Mounts





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 6, 2025

Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH ANXIOUS:

VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:38 Drum Kit

02:32 Cymbals

03:45 Drumsticks

04:00 Throne

04:43 Hardware





