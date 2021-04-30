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Mirror: The Shame Ritual Begins...How the M4G4 PURGE Will Trickle Down to All T's Followers
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51 views • April 30, 2021
From Biosensing to Electroporation headed up by the fellow who is in charge of Warp Speed. They charge the neurons, they induce electrical field inside the body. EMF energy is converted to heat. It stimulates nerves. The Silvercord life-giving passes from the soul, also called the astral body tries to separate itself from the physical body. The separation can kill.
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