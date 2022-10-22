X22 REPORT Ep. 2905b - DOJ, FBI Panic, If The Lights Go Out Remember The Patriots Are In Control, November Surprise?

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2905b - Oct 21, 2022

DOJ, FBI Panic, If The Lights Go Out Remember The Patriots Are In Control, November Surprise?

The [DS], [FBI], [DOJ] are panicking, they are completely exposed and now they must push their agenda. They are now going after Trump via the J6 committee and the Mar-a-Largo raid. In the end this will not work out well for them. They are planning for chaos most likely after the election. The patriots might bring chaos to the D's /[DS] right before the midterms, It could be an Oct/Nov surprise. As the [DS] loses control they will try to shutdown the system so people do not get info plus it keeps them busy with no power. The patriots are ready with countermeasures.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

🍃 See the age defying benefits of “Liquid Gold” here: 🍃

--> http://www.liquidgold22.com <--

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!









