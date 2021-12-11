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Inside Australia's Covid internment camp
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112 views • December 11, 2021
UnHerd, December 2, 2021
Hayley Hodgson, 26, moved to Darwin from Melbourne to escape the never-ending lockdowns — only to find herself locked up in a Covid Internment Camp without even having the virus.
She’s just returned from a 14-day detention at Howard Springs, the 2000-capacity Covid camp outside Darwin to which regional Covid cases are transported by the authorities. In an exclusive interview with Freddie Sayers, she recounted her experiences.
Read the full article here: https://unherd.com/thepost/inside-australias-covid-internment-camp/
Listen to the podcast version: https://shows.acast.com/lockdowntv-with-freddie-sayers/episodes/inside-australias-covid-camp
// Timecodes //
00:00 - 01:53 - Introduction
01:53 - 05:38 - How did Hayley end up in Howard Springs, Australia’s COVID camp?
05:38 - 07:18 - “Get in the COVID cab or get a $5,000 fine”
07:18 - 09:54 - Hayley arrives at Howard Springs
09:54 - 12:31 - Australia’s COVID camps threaten Hayley with a fine
12:31 - 13:04 - Hayley is offered Valium for the distress caused by the camp
13:04 - 14:45 - Hayley has lost her job because of her stay at Howard Springs
14:45 - 16:29 - What is happening to Australia?
16:29 - 18:31 - What’s next for Hayley after her stay at the COVID camp?
18:31 - 19:33 - Escape from Victoria: Inmates flee Howard Springs
19:33 - 20:16 - Concluding thoughts
Hayley Hodgson, 26, moved to Darwin from Melbourne to escape the never-ending lockdowns — only to find herself locked up in a Covid Internment Camp without even having the virus.
She’s just returned from a 14-day detention at Howard Springs, the 2000-capacity Covid camp outside Darwin to which regional Covid cases are transported by the authorities. In an exclusive interview with Freddie Sayers, she recounted her experiences.
Read the full article here: https://unherd.com/thepost/inside-australias-covid-internment-camp/
Listen to the podcast version: https://shows.acast.com/lockdowntv-with-freddie-sayers/episodes/inside-australias-covid-camp
// Timecodes //
00:00 - 01:53 - Introduction
01:53 - 05:38 - How did Hayley end up in Howard Springs, Australia’s COVID camp?
05:38 - 07:18 - “Get in the COVID cab or get a $5,000 fine”
07:18 - 09:54 - Hayley arrives at Howard Springs
09:54 - 12:31 - Australia’s COVID camps threaten Hayley with a fine
12:31 - 13:04 - Hayley is offered Valium for the distress caused by the camp
13:04 - 14:45 - Hayley has lost her job because of her stay at Howard Springs
14:45 - 16:29 - What is happening to Australia?
16:29 - 18:31 - What’s next for Hayley after her stay at the COVID camp?
18:31 - 19:33 - Escape from Victoria: Inmates flee Howard Springs
19:33 - 20:16 - Concluding thoughts
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