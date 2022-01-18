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Former Convict Dennis Otto Finds Freedom and Ministers to Addicts and Inmates
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0 view • January 18, 2022
The old Dennis Otto lived in a world of drugs and alcohol for over 35 years, which ended with a 110 month prison sentence. While in prison, Dennis made fun of the other inmates who became Christians while behind bars. After his release from prison, a friend handed him Mark Cahill’s book “One Heartbeat Away” and after consuming it in one night, Dennis fell to his knees and repented and placed his faith in Christ. He then founded All In Ministries and is now preaching Jesus to other prisoners, the homeless, and drug addicts. He gives advice on how we can help people struggling with addiction find a life of true freedom.


TAKEAWAYS

What makes someone qualified to run an addiction recovery program

How to stay motivated while working in a very challenging ministry

How to forgive yourself from a past full of failures and mistakes

The best thing to do to help keep our kids from becoming addicts


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
One Heartbeat Away book: https://markcahill.org/
Haven of Rest Bible-based discipleship program: https://www.havenofrest.cc/

🛠 DENNIS’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
Dennis’s Testimony: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JsmhYwzgxlU
Get Dennis’s Book, That Man Is Dead: https://bit.ly/THATMANISDEAD
Donate to All In Ministries: https://allinministries.org/support/

🔗 CONNECT WITH DENNIS OTTO
Website: www.allinministries.org
Facebook- Dennis Otto: https://www.facebook.com/dennis.otto.927
Facebook- All In Ministries: https://bit.ly/ALLINMINISTRIESFB
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dennis-otto-0a5a3a159/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwJ4bL6w7Ru8ekDVuIbdd7Q

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FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

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Keywords
freedomdrugschristjesushomelessprisonaddictinmateconvicttina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showdennis ottomark cahillone heartbeat awayall in ministries
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