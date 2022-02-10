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Gab Marketplace Launched: Christian Free Marketplace to Replace Demonic Regime
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20 views • February 10, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
For the longest time now, the online sphere has been controlled by our enemy and his demonic legions. Until recently, Christians, under Andrew Torba have created their answer to the Big-Tech nightmare: Gab. Now, this haven of free speech has taken its first step in establishing a free, Christian marketplace.
Join Gab Here: https://gab.com/auth/sign_up
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuixro-gab-marketplace-launched-christian-free-marketplace-to-replace-demonic-regi.html
For the longest time now, the online sphere has been controlled by our enemy and his demonic legions. Until recently, Christians, under Andrew Torba have created their answer to the Big-Tech nightmare: Gab. Now, this haven of free speech has taken its first step in establishing a free, Christian marketplace.
Join Gab Here: https://gab.com/auth/sign_up
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuixro-gab-marketplace-launched-christian-free-marketplace-to-replace-demonic-regi.html
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