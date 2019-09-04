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Wal-Mart Adopts Former AG Eric Holder's Anti-Gun "Brain Washing" Program -1617-6P
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126 views • September 04, 2019
Bentonville, Arkansas — In the latest corporate betrayal of gun owners and Second Amendment rights, Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillion announced Wal-Mart would be making significant changes to it’s firearms and ammunition sales policy. In a memo circulated to employees today (you can read it in its entirety below), McMillion appears to want everyone to know that he is doing “something” to try and stop mass shootings. E-Militia Article: Wal-Mart Adopts Former AG Eric Holder’s Anti-Gun “Brain Washing” Program http://ow.ly/TemT30ptg1v
GUEST - Michael Schwartz Executive Director Sandiego County Gun Owners: San Diego County Gun Owners (SDCGO) is a political organization that focuses on expanding and restoring Second Amendment rights within San Diego County. SDCGO was formed due to an aggressive and successful legislation and regulatory effort to significantly limit or eliminate the firearms industry and the general ownership and use of firearms and the firearms industry in California at the municipal, county, and state level. SDCGO is dedicated to preserving and restoring San Diego citizens’ gun rights. https://sandiegocountygunowners.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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