Grand Jury Gone Rogue, Wanted 39 People Indicted

September 9, 2023 - The Grand Jury in Georgia that indicted Donald Trump and 18 others, actually recommended charges against 39 people—including Sen. Lindsey Graham, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, and former Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, charging them "with respect to the national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.” At the same time, we learn of Joe Biden's plummeting poll numbers, and the law fare that's backfiring on the Democrats.
