BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Military Leaders Break Silence: The War Within America
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 2 weeks ago

In this explosive episode of The Global Defense War, former military commanders, intelligence veterans, and spiritual leaders sound the alarm about the real war threatening the West. Hosted by Jon Michael Chambers, the panel includes Major General Paul Vallely, Lt. Col. Ricardo Bosi, ex-Navy SEAL Michael Jaco, and others who expose how the military has been infiltrated, corrupted, and weakened from within.


They reveal the purge of patriotic generals under Obama, the role of secret societies in military leadership, and how transgender ideology and woke politics have gutted combat readiness. Panelists also warn about domestic enemies, the stolen 2020 election, deep state manipulation, and a coming clash between loyal and compromised factions within the military.


This is a bold call to action for citizens, soldiers, and clergy to reclaim the nation, defend the Constitution, and prepare for a pivotal spiritual and political reckoning.


- Topics Covered:


- Obama-era military purge & CRT infiltration


- The Biden regime is a puppet state


- Directed energy weapons, cyber threats, and open border infiltration


- Trump’s return and military restructuring


- Christian responsibility in a nation under siege


MG Paul E. Vallely (Ret.)

31-year Army vet, retired as Deputy CG of US Army Pacific. Fox News senior military analyst (2001–2008), founder of Stand Up America US, author, and global security consultant.


LT Col. Riccardo Bosi (Ret.)

24-year Australian Army Special Forces vet. Business consultant, speaker, and leader of AustraliaOne Party.


Michael Jaco

Navy SEAL (24 yrs), CIA/State Dept contractor (11+ yrs). Podcaster covering military and geopolitical topics.


Derek Johnson

Musician, author, and military law analyst. Known for breaking down U.S. military and federal law through a constitutional lens.


Brad Wozny

Former Canadian Infantry soldier and firefighter. Host of The Sovereign Soul Show and producer for MG Vallely.


Bishop Jim O’Connor

West Point grad, former Army officer, engineer, and Orthodox bishop. Known for exorcisms, healings, and surviving cancer.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
deep statenational defensedomestic enemiessecret societieselection fraudglobal warspiritual battlecyber warfareborder invasionwoke militarybiden regimetrump returncombat readinesstransgender militarychristian dutymilitary infiltrationobama purgecrt indoctrinationmilitary restructuringpatriotic purge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy