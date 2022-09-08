The Entourage Effect in Magic Mushrooms?

The Green Rush is a 2-hour weekly live cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media every Friday from 4PM EST to 6PM EST. The show discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.

This week we discuss psilocybin, the hallucinogenic compound derived from “magic mushrooms.”

In addition to psilocybin, we chat about plant medicine developments, and if it takes away from the cannabis movement?

Episode 1018 The #TalkingHedge interviews Shango Los, Founder & Host, Shaping Fire and Dr. Michele Ross, Founder, Infused Health...

https://youtu.be/0WgzC5QaSEs