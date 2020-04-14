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20200414 - La falsa seguretat basada en uns tests (molt?) Poc segurs
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14 views • August 23, 2020
14 d'abril de 2020
Preguntes i respostes sobre: La falsa seguretat basada en uns tests (¿molt?) Poc segurs
TOTS UNITS CONTRA L'"OPERACIÓ CORONAVIRUS"!
Pel dret de TOTS a la informació i per la llibertat d'expressió per poder ser informats.
Per Lluís Botinas, investigador independent, president de Plural-21 i impulsor de LA GOTA CATALANA
Preguntes i respostes sobre: La falsa seguretat basada en uns tests (¿molt?) Poc segurs
TOTS UNITS CONTRA L'"OPERACIÓ CORONAVIRUS"!
Pel dret de TOTS a la informació i per la llibertat d'expressió per poder ser informats.
Per Lluís Botinas, investigador independent, president de Plural-21 i impulsor de LA GOTA CATALANA
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