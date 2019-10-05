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Time in a Tree by Raleigh Ritchie Decoded (5/10/19 / 11/2/21)
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21 views • November 02, 2021
The symbolism of each floor as a year in a man's life is leveraged in this clever music video as he ascends in an elevator. Why Time in a Tree? Dendrochronology? Could there be more to it? We look deeper and this is what we found - when we first produced this in May of 2019 and, as a bonus, when we revisited this in November of 2021!
Find more like this in our media catalogs:
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Find more like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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