Making Sense of the 2020 Election

14th November 2020



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD. I'm Jesse Watters.



It doesn't add up. That's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words. To quote Hillary Clinton, "What happened?" I'm supposed to believe Joe Biden is going to be President? President of the United States, Joe Biden? There's something that just doesn't feel right about this. You feel it, too.



Joe Biden didn't earn it. He didn't really even campaign. He thought he was going to lose. You could see it. He ran a losing campaign.



Trump was cruising to re-election. He beat Mueller. He beat impeachment. He unleashed the hottest economy on the planet. His numbers were sky high, until the China virus hit. He had to shut down the economy. Then the riots exploded.



Biden slept through the whole summer. But the Democrats had a plan, hide Biden raise money and scare Americans into voting by mail.



So 10 days after the election, how is he ahead? Let's try to put this all together.