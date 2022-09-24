Biden Responds to Nuclear Threat From Putin

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https://gnews.org/post/p1p4q08e8
09/21/2022 President Biden responded to Putin’s nuclear threat at the annual U.N. General Assembly: A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought