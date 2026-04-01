WA Gas Tax Hike, Record Diesel Prices, Income Tax Lawsuit & Supreme Court Free Speech Ruling

Washington State is facing rising costs, new taxes, and a major constitutional showdown.

Seattle is pushing new taxes on businesses, while a newly passed income tax is already being challenged in court by the Citizen Action Defense Fund and former AG Rob McKenna, who argue it violates the state constitution.

At the same time, fuel prices are hitting record highs. Washington now has some of the highest diesel costs in the country, while Governor Bob Ferguson has signed gas tax increases with automatic yearly hikes—without pausing taxes despite rising prices, according to The Seattle Times.

Nationally, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in Chiles v. Salazar that Colorado’s conversion therapy ban violated free speech, a decision that could impact Washington’s similar law.

We also cover calls from Pramila Jayapal for potential taxpayer-funded reparations for illegal immigrants, raising questions about priorities as costs continue to climb.





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