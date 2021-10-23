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Kieran Morrissey - Alerts About Marburg Virus Plandemic
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435 views • October 23, 2021
This is a very alarming video from an Irish engineer that worked in a hospital for 22 years. He stands to lose his livelyhood for speaking out but what his research has revealed is too shocking not to alert people.
Please remember that as scary as these revelations are, in knowing the possible threat in advance, we stand a chance to stop it before it happens. So don’t be fearful and panicked but rather empowered that you have been warned of a potential threat that you can now help avoid.
Please remember that as scary as these revelations are, in knowing the possible threat in advance, we stand a chance to stop it before it happens. So don’t be fearful and panicked but rather empowered that you have been warned of a potential threat that you can now help avoid.
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