From the State of the Union to Your IRA – A Roadmap Through the Transition
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
121 followers
43 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers is joined by returning guests Rob Cunningham and Brandon Clarke for a two-part masterclass on the dismantling of the old financial order and the practical steps viewers must take to secure their future.


Rob Cunningham delivers a sweeping analysis of the State of the Union address, the optics of a divided Congress, and the deeper war beneath the surface. He breaks down the tariffs battle with the Supreme Court, the coming death of the Federal Reserve, the role of Kevin Warsh and Judy Shelton, and the strategic significance of the Clarity Act as the "rulebook" for the new monetary system. He also connects Rosie Rios—former U.S. Treasurer, chair of America250, and Ripple board member—to the design of both the new physical currency and the digital stablecoin infrastructure that will replace the fiat regime.


In the second half, Brandon Clarke returns to guide viewers through the guaranteed income pillar of the GOOSE model. He explains the four main types of annuities—immediate, fixed, fixed indexed, and variable—and addresses the greatest concerns facing retirees today: longevity risk, inflation, and sequence of returns. He also offers practical advice for those with existing annuities, explaining when to hold, when to upgrade, and how to ensure your retirement income strategy aligns with your current goals.


This is not theory. This is the intersection of macro transition and micro action.


Action changes things. Get educated. Get protected. Get out of the system.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


state of the unionripplejohn michael chambersannuitiesfederal reserve collapsekevin warshclarity actrob cunninghambrandon clarkegoose modeljudy sheltonrosie riosamerica250digital stablecoinfiat regimeretirement incomesequence of returns
