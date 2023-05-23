Video of yesterday's fighting on the border published by the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense

This was posted earlier in full, statement partial.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operationThe Kiev regime, defeated in Artyomovsk, started to carry out terrorist actions against civilians.

◽️On 22 May this year, after the intense shelling of Kozinka international checkpoint, as well as a number of other civilian facilities in Grayvoron district of Belgorod region, a unit of a Ukrainian nationalist formation entered the territory of the Russian Federation.

◽️In the course of the counter-terrorist operation, as a result of air strikes, artillery fire and active action by the units of the Western Military District that covered the state border, the nationalist formations have been blocked and destroyed.

The remaining nationalists were pushed back into Ukraine, where they continued to be hit until they have been completely eliminated.

The best comment that I found:

Cause they lost Bakhmut, the place they said will never fall, the place that was the center point for their whole war propaganda, the place that was supposed to be the turning point. Admitting failure is catastrophic, so they thought sacrificing some lives to cover the loss with noise was a good idea. Desperation.





