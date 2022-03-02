La Quinta Columna comments on new video of a black-eyed baby

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As already reported by Dr. Viviane Brunet, the Spanish researchers agree that these babies with strange characteristics are the product of the strange nanomaterials and components yet to be discovered in the COVID vaccines.
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