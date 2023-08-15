Create New Account
Ted Cruz calls for impeachment inquiries into Joe Biden, Merrick Garland & Mayorkas
Ted Cruz calls for impeachment inquiries into Joe Biden, Merrick Garland & Mayorkas.

He also said that if the allegations are true, Joe Biden should go to jail 👀


TheStormHasArrived: "Hearing a U.S. Senator call for Biden to go to prison gives me the warm & fuzzies."


https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13691

treasonbriberyted cruzbiden crime familyimpeachment inquiries

