Ted Cruz calls for impeachment inquiries into Joe Biden, Merrick Garland & Mayorkas.
He also said that if the allegations are true, Joe Biden should go to jail 👀
TheStormHasArrived: "Hearing a U.S. Senator call for Biden to go to prison gives me the warm & fuzzies."
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13691
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.