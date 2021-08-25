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UK - British Military Veteran Describes VAXX War on KIDS!
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220 views • August 25, 2021
Stew Peters is joined by AJ Roberts, veteran of the British military who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. Roberts is the host of "The AJ Roberts Show", and brought a clear picture of exactly what's happening to our Western allies across the pond.
https://rumble.com/vlmo0e-live-from-the-uk-british-military-veteran-describes-vaxx-war-on-kids..html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.mrajroberts.com
https://rumble.com/vlmo0e-live-from-the-uk-british-military-veteran-describes-vaxx-war-on-kids..html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.mrajroberts.com
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