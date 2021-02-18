HOW CAN A GLOBAL CONSPIRACY WORK? - QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40083
John writes in to ask how a global conspiracy can function and how it can be kept under wraps. Good question. Join James for this week's edition of Questions For Corbett where he tackles the most common objections of the skeptics and their fallacious counter-arguments against the global conspiracy.