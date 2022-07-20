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This interview with Jeanne took place on July 17, 2022 at Acacia Park in Colorado Springs. After the video, she told me she was a minster. Of what, I will let you be the judge because there are elements of Gnosticism, eastern mysticism, kundalini, and a host of other material expressed in what she says. But, it all comes down to the "Christ consciousness" in you and you are responsible for getting to heaven based on your behavior, instead of the redemptive work of Christ as the Bible states.