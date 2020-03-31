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Church of the Holy Sepulchre Closed & Lockdown Arrest in Israel!!
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55 views • March 31, 2020
The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in #Jerusalem is closed due to Coronavirus. #Israel
The last time it was closed was in 1349 during the Black Plague.
As a result of a raid on the Shuafat refugee camp today, #Israel arrested a number of Palestinians and was forced to undress.
The government stepped up its efforts to tackle the #CoronavirusOutbreak in the ultra-Orthodox sector on Monday, in particular in the city of Bnei Brak where the rate of infection is extremely high.
The last time it was closed was in 1349 during the Black Plague.
As a result of a raid on the Shuafat refugee camp today, #Israel arrested a number of Palestinians and was forced to undress.
The government stepped up its efforts to tackle the #CoronavirusOutbreak in the ultra-Orthodox sector on Monday, in particular in the city of Bnei Brak where the rate of infection is extremely high.
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