Are You Ready?

Pastor Derek Forseth begins with a report that he was on IV since
2020 every day for an hour and that the doctor is removing it. Derek states
that he is going to talk about Jesus' coming today. He talks about how he grew
up and how what he heard people talk about the second coming scared him. He
addresses the ten virgins and shared that we have to be ready. Jesus comes
quietly. Half of the virgins were not ready and Jesus told them that He didn't
know them. They couldn't get into heaven. We have to share with our loved ones.
Derekl shares what's happening with our money which is a sign of the
tribulation at the door. Mirrored .
