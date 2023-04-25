Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 25, 2023 - Tucker Carlson, RFK Jr. and the desperate effort to SILENCE all who speak TRUTH

0:00 Censorship

18:41 Food Supply

26:15 Interview with Theo Farmer

1:26:04 Andry Hale manifesto





- Fox dumps Tucker and betrays its own audience

- Fox is globalist media and took part in RIGGING the 2020 election

- Alt media platforms are now the ONLY remaining place to find truth and courage

- RFK, Jr. being SILENCED by the Democrats who cancelled all debates

- They silence RFK, Jr. just like they silence conservatives and Christians

- Cattle group forming "task force" to decide on mRNA vaccines for beef

- Interview with Theo Farmer and Kira Wadman from Helios Farms

- Food decentralization and self-reliance is the key to community and survival

- Special report on Audrey Hale and the transgender mass murder manifesto

- Most likely the manifesto is being kept secret to hide Big Pharma's role in creating hormone-induced MONSTERS





