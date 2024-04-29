Create New Account
Berdychi has already been nicknamed the Abrams cemetery
The Prisoner
Berdychi was nicknamed the burial place of Abrams tanks and other American vehicles that captured by Russian soldiers after the complete liberation of Berdychi, including on the Western outskirts of settlements controlled by Ukrainian forces. 4 have been towed and taken to repair units of about 8 units which are expected to come out of the area to the west of Avdeevka.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


