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FDA Is Corrupt & Admits PCR Is A Scam, Beware Chanada False Flag & Aborted Fetal Cells In Your Food
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121 views • February 17, 2022
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Sources used in video:
New Project Veritas FDA video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nSXHrmOy8o
Rachel Maria with Trump/Leslie Stahl interview - https://youtu.be/tb8XrcqCZnE
FDA admits PCR test was bogus from the beginning - https://twitter.com/ajacquitaylor/status/1493147592859000834?ref_src=aimlessnews
False flag attacks are next in Chanada - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10514955/Freedom-Convoy-leaders-claim-plot-plant-stolen-guns-protesters-Ottawa.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
What a coincidence, guns found trying to cross border - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/convenient-mysterious-extremist-group-13-individuals-weapons-arrives-freedom-convoy-protests-right-justin-trudeau-invokes-emergency-act/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Youtube CEO wants laws passed that subvert the 1st amendment - https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2022/02/16/google-speech-code-youtube-ceo-susan-wojcicki-calls-on-governments-to-censor-the-internet/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden is a liar about everything - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10516219/Biden-says-dead-dog-Republicans-doorstep-serving-county-government.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Listen to the canned laughter - https://twitter.com/AllegianceTL/status/1493676277005434882?ref_src=aimlessnews
Speaking of lying, aborted fetal cells in your food and drinks - https://twitter.com/AndyMar17737663/status/1493652891034427398?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wiki page - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Senomyx
Reuters fact check - https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-pepsi-fetal/fact-check-pepsico-drinks-do-not-contain-aborted-fetal-cells-idUSL1N2OR1O3?ref_src=aimlessnews
Enes Kantor calls out Dr. Oz as in Turkeys pocket - https://freebeacon.com/elections/enes-kanter-freedoms-dunk-on-dr-oz-could-shake-up-pennsylvania-senate-race/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dems double standard logic in DC - https://thefederalist.com/2022/02/16/leftist-nonsense-is-killing-washington-dc-and-its-time-to-let-it-die/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pocahontas bill lets politicians avoid capital gains tax - https://nypost.com/2022/02/14/pelosi-other-stock-trading-pols-could-avoid-capital-gains-taxes-under-warren-proposal/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another whacked out school board member in San Franshitsco - https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2021/03/19/san-francisco-school-board-member-many-asians-use-white-supremacist-thinking-get-ahead-n381003?ref_src=aimlessnews
It's working, this nutjob just got recalled - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/victory-san-francisco-votes-to-recall-3-radical-marxist-school-board-members/?ref_src=aimlessnews
More double standard from the lefties - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/blm-activist-attempts-to-assassinate-louisville-mayoral-candidate/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - what a load - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/respect/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - job site - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/hows-your-day-going-36/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - A Quick Word - Samson - https://youtu.be/_wqZ2oJCA7Q
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
New Project Veritas FDA video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nSXHrmOy8o
Rachel Maria with Trump/Leslie Stahl interview - https://youtu.be/tb8XrcqCZnE
FDA admits PCR test was bogus from the beginning - https://twitter.com/ajacquitaylor/status/1493147592859000834?ref_src=aimlessnews
False flag attacks are next in Chanada - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10514955/Freedom-Convoy-leaders-claim-plot-plant-stolen-guns-protesters-Ottawa.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
What a coincidence, guns found trying to cross border - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/convenient-mysterious-extremist-group-13-individuals-weapons-arrives-freedom-convoy-protests-right-justin-trudeau-invokes-emergency-act/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Youtube CEO wants laws passed that subvert the 1st amendment - https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2022/02/16/google-speech-code-youtube-ceo-susan-wojcicki-calls-on-governments-to-censor-the-internet/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden is a liar about everything - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10516219/Biden-says-dead-dog-Republicans-doorstep-serving-county-government.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Listen to the canned laughter - https://twitter.com/AllegianceTL/status/1493676277005434882?ref_src=aimlessnews
Speaking of lying, aborted fetal cells in your food and drinks - https://twitter.com/AndyMar17737663/status/1493652891034427398?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wiki page - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Senomyx
Reuters fact check - https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-pepsi-fetal/fact-check-pepsico-drinks-do-not-contain-aborted-fetal-cells-idUSL1N2OR1O3?ref_src=aimlessnews
Enes Kantor calls out Dr. Oz as in Turkeys pocket - https://freebeacon.com/elections/enes-kanter-freedoms-dunk-on-dr-oz-could-shake-up-pennsylvania-senate-race/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dems double standard logic in DC - https://thefederalist.com/2022/02/16/leftist-nonsense-is-killing-washington-dc-and-its-time-to-let-it-die/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pocahontas bill lets politicians avoid capital gains tax - https://nypost.com/2022/02/14/pelosi-other-stock-trading-pols-could-avoid-capital-gains-taxes-under-warren-proposal/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another whacked out school board member in San Franshitsco - https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2021/03/19/san-francisco-school-board-member-many-asians-use-white-supremacist-thinking-get-ahead-n381003?ref_src=aimlessnews
It's working, this nutjob just got recalled - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/victory-san-francisco-votes-to-recall-3-radical-marxist-school-board-members/?ref_src=aimlessnews
More double standard from the lefties - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/blm-activist-attempts-to-assassinate-louisville-mayoral-candidate/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - what a load - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/respect/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - job site - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/hows-your-day-going-36/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - A Quick Word - Samson - https://youtu.be/_wqZ2oJCA7Q
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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