JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20230716 Calm Down-Look Up
JD Farag


July 16, 2023


Pastor JD talks about how we would all do well to calm down and look up in light of the recent excitement on the part of some about the possibility of the pre-tribulation rapture happening this year.


Links and Transcript available at the source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytrc3RjcWR2P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=

Keywords
christianprophecyraptureunited nationsagenda 2030bricsjd faragdigital idsustainable development goalslook upcalm down

