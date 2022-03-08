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This Quantum Life #4 - Your New Quantum World
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10 views • March 08, 2022
Things get confusing since we observe other infinite beings creating things, and we're observing those things. We sometimes think we created them, which we use to convince ourselves that we are NOT creating what we think we are creating.
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