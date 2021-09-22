From a swedish dissident

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10 views • September 22, 2021
1. Hospital Security Guard Reports MAJOR Mistreatment, Refused Treatment of Patients. She says she’s seen patients being refused treatment at her hospital, and she’s also seen those who do get admitted be mistreated once they’re there.
https://rumble.com/vmr0wp-hospital-security-guard-reports-major-mistreatment-refused-treatment-of-pat.html
2. New York City has stringent mask and vaccine rules for civilians. But masks and vaccines will be optional for the global elites this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Vaccines are only for the peasants.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/vaccines-serfs-no-vaccine-rules-global-elites-un-meetings-week-ny-city/
3. Brazilian President Bolsonaro Forced to Eat Pizza on Sidewalk in New York Because He’s Not Vaccinated
https://www.infowars.com/posts/brazilian-president-bolsonaro-forced-to-eat-pizza-on-sidewalk-in-new-york-because-hes-not-vaccinated/
4. Epic videos out of Australia show what the power of the people looks like when they finally stand up to COVID martial law tyranny.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/this-is-how-you-say-no-to-tyranny-australians-stand-up-against-covid-police-state/
5. People are being murdered by vaccines. Del Bigtree is upset
https://www.brighteon.com/c7de1615-1776-4112-961c-0307d23c12f4
https://rumble.com/vmr0wp-hospital-security-guard-reports-major-mistreatment-refused-treatment-of-pat.html
2. New York City has stringent mask and vaccine rules for civilians. But masks and vaccines will be optional for the global elites this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Vaccines are only for the peasants.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/vaccines-serfs-no-vaccine-rules-global-elites-un-meetings-week-ny-city/
3. Brazilian President Bolsonaro Forced to Eat Pizza on Sidewalk in New York Because He’s Not Vaccinated
https://www.infowars.com/posts/brazilian-president-bolsonaro-forced-to-eat-pizza-on-sidewalk-in-new-york-because-hes-not-vaccinated/
4. Epic videos out of Australia show what the power of the people looks like when they finally stand up to COVID martial law tyranny.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/this-is-how-you-say-no-to-tyranny-australians-stand-up-against-covid-police-state/
5. People are being murdered by vaccines. Del Bigtree is upset
https://www.brighteon.com/c7de1615-1776-4112-961c-0307d23c12f4
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