Targeting Trump

Destabilization By Design
* A Christmas message from President Trump.
* The left will do anything to stop him.
* Gubment is working to subvert we the people.
* Media hyperventilate over Trump, ignore Biden.
• U.S. Officials Turned Regime Change Tactics Developed Abroad Against Trump, Evidence Suggests
• Norm Eisen’s Notorious Lawfare Outfit Has Fingerprints All Over Colorado Decision To Remove Trump From Ballot
• The Secret History Of The Shadow Campaign That Saved The 2020 Election
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (25 December 2023)
