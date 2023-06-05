Brighteon Broadcast News, June 5, 2023 - Humanity must now CHOOSE one future: Freedom or SLAVERY

0:00 Intro

5:10 Cryptocurrency

35:58 World of Cult Fanatics

55:25 Funny News





- Why I'm harsh on Trump about vaccines and Operation Warp Speed

- If RFK, Jr. gets the D nomination, he will win the election

- Too many people are CULT FOLLOWERS of celebrities or famous people

- Why Bitcoin will become the global reserve digital currency

- How humanity can reject authoritarian governments and financial systems

- Climate lunatics are now letting air out of the tires of vehicles

- Why you should travel with a bicycle foot pump in your car

- South African government is restricting WATER from white people

- Terraforming company is STEALING farm land from Americans using eminent domain

- Why WOKE corporations are suffering from the growing backlash

- Wokeism is a CULT of lunatics, and society is increasingly rejecting their insanity





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/