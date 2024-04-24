Fake News - Don't Get Fooled - Hillary Fears Trump

Don't be fooled by deepfake videos and photos this election cycle. Here's how to spot AI





There was the deepfake audio robocall of President Joe Biden telling you to hold your vote. And just last week, a phony video of Donald Trump with Black voters made the rounds.





AI deepfakes are a massive problem this election season, and it’s easy to get taken – especially when your news and social feeds are full of this junk.





https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/technology/don-t-be-fooled-by-deepfake-videos-and-photos-this-election-cycle-here-s-how-to-spot-ai/ar-BB1l3Cpp









Misinformation, disinformation, and fake news: lessons from an interdisciplinary, systematic literature review





While history shows that false and misleading information is not a new phenomenon (Kapantai et al., Citation2021; Ortoleva, Citation2019), most observers seem to agree that misinformation, disinformation, and fake news have become much more prevalent during the last decade (Benkler et al., Citation2018; Kavanagh & Rich, Citation2018; O’Connor & Weatherall, Citation2019). Often cited reasons are the 2016 U.S. Presidential election and the Brexit referendum in 2016, that were both characterized by widespread disinformation and misinformation and – in the U.S. case – accusations of fake news. As a result, several scholars have argued that we currently live in a ‘post-truth’ era (Lewandowsky et al., Citation2017) or an ‘misinformation age’ (O’Connor & Weatherall, Citation2019).





https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/23808985.2024.2323736









The Dangers of the Concentration of Media Ownership





Having just six media conglomerates control US media reduces the diversity of viewpoints and creates a potential for the suppression of information that is at odds with the interests of the parent corporation.





At the present time, a shocking 90 percent of the US media is controlled by just six media conglomerates. What does this mean? When we think of new outlets, we probably don’t feel restricted in terms of consumer choice.





https://berkeleyhighjacket.com/2021/entertainment/the-dangers-of-the-concentration-of-media-ownership/









Democrats who investigated Trump say they expect to face arrest, retaliation if he wins presidency





Some members of Congress who led the investigation into former President Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot acknowledge they've talked to their families about their safety — and the risk of their arrest — if Trump wins a second term in November.





https://www.cbsnews.com/news/democrats-investigated-trump-expect-arrest-retaliation-if-trump-wins/









Hillary Clinton Desperate, Says Trump Wants to 'Kill His Opposition' in Wild Rant





Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's Trump paranoia has developed a new symptom of derangement over former President Donald Trump -- she now believes he's going to "kill his opposition."





Speaking Friday on the liberal podcast "Democracy Docket," hosted by the infamous Democratic election attorney Marc Elias, the former Democratic presidential candidate unleashed a delusional diatribe against the 45th president, making wild accusations that sounded like a recap of a fever dream she may have had in November 2016 -- and showed how desperate she is to smear Trump as the presidential election nears.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/hillary-clinton-desperate-says-trump-wants-to-kill-his-opposition-in-wild-rant/ar-AA1nskhW