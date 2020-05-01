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Bonus Episode- Disclosure Finally Happened...and No One Cares
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23 views • May 01, 2020
BONUS Episode - Well, it finally happened. The U.S. government via the Pentagon declassified and released 3 videos of "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena" or U.F.O.s. The videos have previously been seen and talked about, most recently in the New York Times, but the government had been silent until now. This should have been a bigger deal, but it seems like barely anyone batted an eye. We talk all about our thoughts on this and also talk a little about the 2014 documentary Mirage Men which focuses on disinformation and the government's involvement in the U.F.O. community. We hope wherever you are you are healthy and safe.
Episode Links:
Mirage Men (2014): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srtrRbt77AE
Mirage Men by Mark Pilkington: https://amzn.to/2Yikp9w
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for listening! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and like our video. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Mirage Men (2014): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srtrRbt77AE
Mirage Men by Mark Pilkington: https://amzn.to/2Yikp9w
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for listening! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and like our video. We really appreciate your support!
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