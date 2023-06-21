Foraging for Wild Blackberries- It's Pickin' Time!- Reloaded

Sorry if saying "um" annoys you as it's driving me BONKERS. Alas, it was hot and I was getting MICROWAVED from a new dirigible launch. Also there is some turning at the end that I hope doesn't make anyone dizzy. I've never claimed to be a skilled videographer! :)
Foraging Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books
Homesteading Books HERE: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-homesteading-books-and-websites
Bug Netting for Hats: https://amzn.to/3uYbt8s
Subscribe to our free newsletter via our website: https://non-toxic-home.org/
Search and browse ALL of our videos here (ring the bell while you're at it!): https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1
Bookmark our website as well.
Please note that comments are not monitored. We don't have time for that!
Don't forget to subscribe on Odysee as YouTube is hinky! https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome
Support our work on Patreon for as little as $1/month: https://www.patreon.com/nontoxichome
Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):
Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69
EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc
Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629
PayPal tip jar: paypal.me/uniquelyleanna
Some of the following links are affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, I may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!
Lists of recommended products: https://amzn.to/39xNaDJ
EMF-shielding products, meters, etc.- the only website we fully trust: https://www.aitsafe.com/go.htm?go=1&afid=51784&tm=90&im=1
This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.
Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.