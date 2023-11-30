Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
312) Frank Zappa avisou-nos (1984)
channel image
#ElectrosmogPortugal
46 Subscribers
42 views
Published Yesterday

Em 1984, Frank Zappa disse-nos exactamente aquilo que devíamos esperar do mundo. Hoje sabemos que é ainda mais sofisticado, furtivo e invisível. Porém, este mundo só pode tornar-se realidade com a nossa participação directa. Vale a pena pensar nisto!


Créditos ao canal just a dutch dude, Nov. 29, 2023.

In 1984 Frank Zappa told us exactly what was happening and was going to happen to us today : https://odysee.com/@Qwinten:b/In-1984-Frank-Zappa-told-us-exactly-what-was-happening-and-was-going-to-happen-to-us-today:0


Armas Bio-electromagnéticas: https://www.i-sis.org.uk/BW.php


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

Keywords
emfbusinesscommerceguerrafrank zappabiologiaavisowbanmban

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket