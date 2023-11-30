312) Frank Zappa avisou-nos (1984)

Em 1984, Frank Zappa disse-nos exactamente aquilo que devíamos esperar do mundo. Hoje sabemos que é ainda mais sofisticado, furtivo e invisível. Porém, este mundo só pode tornar-se realidade com a nossa participação directa. Vale a pena pensar nisto!
Créditos ao canal just a dutch dude, Nov. 29, 2023.
In 1984 Frank Zappa told us exactly what was happening and was going to happen to us today : https://odysee.com/@Qwinten:b/In-1984-Frank-Zappa-told-us-exactly-what-was-happening-and-was-going-to-happen-to-us-today:0
Armas Bio-electromagnéticas: https://www.i-sis.org.uk/BW.php
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
