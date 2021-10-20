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Ice Age Farmer: ALERT! No Energy, No Fertilizer, No Food. Holodomor 2.0 [20.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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The term Holodomor (Death by Hunger, in Ukrainian) refers to the starvation of millions of Ukrainians in 1932–33 as a result of Soviet policies.
Note: If there is one I trust more than others it is Mr Ice Age Farmer - The same shit is happend here in Denmark, all food prices rising, meat disappear, power and warming bills rise etc etc... 'Brave New World' - 'New World Order' - WEF & UN "Agenda 2030" - Danish Satanic Danish politician Ida Auken in 2016: "You own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better"
- German farmers are unable to find fertilizer. Italian farmers are facing 6x costs for drying grains. Propane is exploding in the US. As the energy crisis spill over into food production, it has immediate impacts -- but the true cost may come next season as fertilizer shortages push yields worldwide down under 50%. Against the backdrop of already strained food production and a supply chain in cascading failure, there is only one question: who gets to eat in 2022

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/10/20/alert-no-energy-no-fertilizer-no-food-holodomor-2-0/

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