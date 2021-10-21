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nhs served with legal documents
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70 views • October 21, 2021
Anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists storm into hospital to serve 'legal documents' citing the 'Nuremberg Code' and accusing medics of complicity in 'crimes against humanity'
Video posted to Twitter apparently shows Michael Chaves and sovereign citizen 'Jamie Freeman' serving NHS staff at Colchester
Video posted to Twitter apparently shows Michael Chaves and sovereign citizen 'Jamie Freeman' serving NHS staff at Colchester
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