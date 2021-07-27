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Ο δικηγορος Thomas Renz κατέθεσε αγωγή για 45.000 θανάτους απ'την ένεση...
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321 views • July 27, 2021
CREDITS @Chembuster video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XfO34haB5DYy/
τα σχετικά εδώ https://www.publishedreporter.com/2021/07/19/whistleblower-comes-forward-in-case-against-emergency-use-authorization-attorney-tells-google-facebook-twitter-you-are-complicit-in-causing-death-and-i-cant-wait-to-sue-you/
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τα σχετικά εδώ https://www.publishedreporter.com/2021/07/19/whistleblower-comes-forward-in-case-against-emergency-use-authorization-attorney-tells-google-facebook-twitter-you-are-complicit-in-causing-death-and-i-cant-wait-to-sue-you/
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
το κανάλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuXzghQljtjX/
καναλι μου στο ΥΤ https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908/featured
(μικρότερο) κανάλι μου στο ΥΤ https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
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