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Challenging the coronavirus data - the Bristol Project
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20 views • May 01, 2021
The Bristol Project seeks to challenge some of the assumptions and data which determine lockdown policies on a local level.
In this episode I give an update on our plans to work with the local authorities, public healthcare, politicians and local professors in Bristol to tackle some of the issues raised by the response to the pandemic.
Please subscribe to the Pandemic Podcast here: www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
In this episode I give an update on our plans to work with the local authorities, public healthcare, politicians and local professors in Bristol to tackle some of the issues raised by the response to the pandemic.
Please subscribe to the Pandemic Podcast here: www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
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