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Lockdown Collaboration Jam 2020
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9 views • April 12, 2020
Lockdown Collaboration Jam 2020. Mission brief: to use any variation of the chords in the sequence of E, G, A, E at the tempo of 160 BPM and at common or 4/4 time signature.
Jam collaboration contributors in order of appearance:
Jean Lui - Kompoz: https://www.kompoz.com/music/artist/JeanLui YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGUD7HOsSYtZ2qmCAqpoIgQ
Raymond Van Melzen - Kompoz: https://www.kompoz.com/music/artist/RaymondVanMelzen YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC66_NKqDZ3Y1T4RMzcOnO2g
Timothy Reid - Kompoz: https://www.kompoz.com/music/artist/Treid Website: http://www.timothyreid.com
Sophie Kay Neale - New bass player in The Mariana Hollow: https://www.facebook.com/themarianahollow Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/34L79KkXSbzraCu3FNq62U
Phil Manhal - Kompoz: https://www.kompoz.com/music/artist/PhilMan
Rob Glass - Kompoz: https://www.kompoz.com/music/artist/RGBass YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/432hertz
Pete Midipunk - Kompoz: https://www.kompoz.com/music/artist/Midipunk YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCm1Fl2t8qYiLaROGNt9S7w
Avi Rosenfeld - Kompoz: https://www.kompoz.com/music/artist/AviRosenfeld Website: https://avirosenfeld.wixsite.com/avirosenfeldband
Mark Adams - Kompoz: https://www.kompoz.com/music/artist/Moonrunner YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com/
Heather Devona - Website: http://www.dawnmist.org
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
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Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@dramamask
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
Jam collaboration contributors in order of appearance:
Jean Lui - Kompoz: https://www.kompoz.com/music/artist/JeanLui YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGUD7HOsSYtZ2qmCAqpoIgQ
Raymond Van Melzen - Kompoz: https://www.kompoz.com/music/artist/RaymondVanMelzen YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC66_NKqDZ3Y1T4RMzcOnO2g
Timothy Reid - Kompoz: https://www.kompoz.com/music/artist/Treid Website: http://www.timothyreid.com
Sophie Kay Neale - New bass player in The Mariana Hollow: https://www.facebook.com/themarianahollow Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/34L79KkXSbzraCu3FNq62U
Phil Manhal - Kompoz: https://www.kompoz.com/music/artist/PhilMan
Rob Glass - Kompoz: https://www.kompoz.com/music/artist/RGBass YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/432hertz
Pete Midipunk - Kompoz: https://www.kompoz.com/music/artist/Midipunk YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCm1Fl2t8qYiLaROGNt9S7w
Avi Rosenfeld - Kompoz: https://www.kompoz.com/music/artist/AviRosenfeld Website: https://avirosenfeld.wixsite.com/avirosenfeldband
Mark Adams - Kompoz: https://www.kompoz.com/music/artist/Moonrunner YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com/
Heather Devona - Website: http://www.dawnmist.org
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Hit the notification bell, if you would like notifications of new videos.
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@dramamask
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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