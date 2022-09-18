Digestion - how food gets insideya

Donald Mayfield - 40 plus years of experience as a medical practicioner, and one of the most knoledgeable people in the field of natural medicine. Not widely known because he doesn't speak in a sensational way, but you won't get this much info anywhere else! Unfortunately he left us a few years ago. Under suspicious circumstances in my view, but I shoul stop there. I suspect that his content could easily disappear from YouTube because it goes against the mainstream. For the moment they just make his videos hard to find and definitely don't promote them.