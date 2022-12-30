Create New Account
Our Duty in 2023: Go Tell It on the Mountain
Jesus came to the world to save mankind. When He departed to return to Heaven, He gave His disciples a supreme instruction that shall remain in effect until He comes to Earth again to gather His saints. Jesus’ instruction to every Christian is to go into all the world and preach the Gospel to every creature.

Today on the Godcast, we look at the history of two Christmas hymns that fulfill that declaration: first, the proclamation of the angelic host in ‘Joy to the World’, and secondly, the carol that encourages Christians everywhere to shout the Gospel ‘Go Tell It on the Mountain.’

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/30/22.

