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FAUCI STRIKES OUT
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171 views • April 09, 2021
FAUCI STRIKES OUT
As the country starts opening up, Tony Fauci tries to explain away why states like Florida and Texas, without mask mandates and open to full capacity, have plummeting case rates. Watch the master of putting “lipstick on a pig” join a new talking head in the $1.5 billion propaganda campaign to try to force millions of vaccine hesitant Americans to get injected.
#PropagandaCampaign #$1BILLION #Biden #WillieNelson #CovidPSA #LeanaWen #Fauci #TXRangers #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 9, 2021
As the country starts opening up, Tony Fauci tries to explain away why states like Florida and Texas, without mask mandates and open to full capacity, have plummeting case rates. Watch the master of putting “lipstick on a pig” join a new talking head in the $1.5 billion propaganda campaign to try to force millions of vaccine hesitant Americans to get injected.
#PropagandaCampaign #$1BILLION #Biden #WillieNelson #CovidPSA #LeanaWen #Fauci #TXRangers #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 9, 2021
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