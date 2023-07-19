Create New Account
The Dangers of Vaccine Passports (Part 1) - Mat Staver - Freedom Alive® Ep10
Liberty Counsel
Mat Staver reveals the facts behind vaccine passports from experts in the industry and exposes the threats to your freedom built into this nefarious software.-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered May 14, 2021, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

