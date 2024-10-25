Pope Pius XII’s one word after his Fatima vision: ‘Apostasy’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Father Charles Murr reveals the incredible story of Pope Pius XII's vision of the miracle of the sun at Fatima. We explore the dire warning of apostasy within the Church and how this remains relevant in today’s spiritual crisis. Uncover the powerful implications of Pius XII’s vision and the urgent call for repentance and faith in the face of growing apostasy.
Watch the full episode here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/holy-war-with-elon-unholy-war-at-synod/?utm_source=banned