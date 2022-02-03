© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freedom Talk Part 1 - Cowan, Kaufman, Lanka & Host Dean Braus - 72777
Follow
2
Share
Report
62 views • February 03, 2022
If you are an honest, conscientious, and thinking kind of person who embraces truth and real knowledge, then you will just love these discussions - but if you basically want everything done for you and think that the way things currently are is OKAY to you, then don't bother watching these; these kind of thinkers will only annoy you.
72777
Sign Up FREE newsletter > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com
True Medicine Library > https://truemedicinelibrary.com/
Covid-19 Myths Webinar Series > https://covid-19-myths.com/
Terrain The Film > https://terrainthefilm.com
True Healing Conference Digital Download Package > https://truehealingconference.com
True Medicine University > https://truemedicineuniversity.com
Request a Private Consultation > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/
Donate > https://bit.ly/donatetodrandy
Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group> https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica
Categories: #MedicamentumAuthentica #HealthFreedom #AuthenticMedicine #NaturalHealing #CovidMyths #TrueHealingConference #TheNewBiology #TerrainParadigm
72777
Sign Up FREE newsletter > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com
True Medicine Library > https://truemedicinelibrary.com/
Covid-19 Myths Webinar Series > https://covid-19-myths.com/
Terrain The Film > https://terrainthefilm.com
True Healing Conference Digital Download Package > https://truehealingconference.com
True Medicine University > https://truemedicineuniversity.com
Request a Private Consultation > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/
Donate > https://bit.ly/donatetodrandy
Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group> https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica
Categories: #MedicamentumAuthentica #HealthFreedom #AuthenticMedicine #NaturalHealing #CovidMyths #TrueHealingConference #TheNewBiology #TerrainParadigm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.